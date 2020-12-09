Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan bust a leg in groovy 'Coolie No 1' song

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie Coolie No 1 has been sharing some exciting music prior to its release.

Taking to Instagram, Sara excitedly shared the release of the film's song named Husnn Hai Suhana.

In a video post on Instagram, the stunner along with her costar Varun Dhawan could be seen busting some moves to the groovy song.

The film will be ready for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

The Sara and Varun-starrer will be available to watch in over 200 countries. The film is a remake of Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film with the same name.

Take a look:







