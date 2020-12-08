Dr Firdous Awan pokes fun at Maryam Nawaz with 'Touch Me Not' jibe

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Firdous Ashiq Awan. — Radiopakisatn/Files

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday, taking a jibe at PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that the "touch me not philosophy" was introduced at the PML-N's jalsa held a day earlier.



"The philosophy of touch me not was introduced yesterday; neither can the law nor any human being touch them," Awan said, referring to an incident in which a when a man touched PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's shoulder and was subsequently thrashed by a security guard.



Talking about the incident, Awan said that there is a "difference between public leaders and members of a royal family".



"If a person's hand touches someone accidentally, they should not be beaten up," she said.

Those who participate in political rallies are "drawn there due to their affection for the political leadership", she said, adding: "People of Lahore have rejected the princess [Maryam] and her stance."

Maryam spoke at several gatherings yesterday, where she slammed the incumbent government and invited people to participate in the December 13 rally termed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement as the "final nail in the government's coffin". The 11-party Opposition alliance has been seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster since it was formed back in September.

Speaking about the PDM rally that is scheduled for December 13 at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan monument, Awan said that the government would not put hurdles in the Opposition's event. However, she warned them that action would be taken against lawbreakers.



Man beaten up at rally

A man was beaten up by Maryam's security guard when he kept his hand on her shoulder while she was visiting Lahore's Shahdara area on Monday.

The incident took place when Maryam arrived at the reception camp of Sheikh Rohail Asghar in Daroghwala for public interaction ahead of the PDM rally on December 13.

A short video clip of the incident went viral on social media. It showed a man touching the PML-N leader from behind. Maryam was seen looking at him in anger, while her bodyguard pushed him back and hit him with his right hand.

Another person threw a branch from the back of the stage that hit Maryam's head when she was addressing the crowd.