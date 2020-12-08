Watch: BTS Suga makes holographic appearance on 2020 MAMAs

Watch: BTS’s Suga makes holographic appearance on 2020 MAMAs

The South Korean heartthrobs from BTS not only stole the 2020 MAMAs with their soulful performance of Life Goes On but also won over ARMYs with their heartfelt nod to Suga who couldn’t stand beside them on stage.

The entire time they even highlighted Suga's presence right alongside them, constantly. Simply, by leaving distance between themselves whenever they stood.



The holographic performance by Suga was so emotional that ARMYs started to get teary eyed.



One user was so shocked to see Suga that she wrote, “I thought LIFE GOES ON is live. I was actually freak out when I saw Suga”

Whereas another couldn’t stop gushing over his performance as a hologram, “the virtual edit of suga performing life goes on is soooo emotional, i miss you yoongi.” [sic]



For the unversed, BTS didn’t just win over fans with their heartfelt tribute but also swept up all dressings at the awards, including, Best Dance Performance – Male Group, Best Collaboration, Worldwide Fan’s Choice, Best Music Video, and Best Male Group.



Check it out below:



