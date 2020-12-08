Brian Austin Green requests Megan Fox for joint custody of kids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brian Austin Green has asked for joint custody of his kids from Megan Fox as he filed his own petition on Monday.
According to a court filing obtained by People magazine, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids as he filed for divorce a day prior to Thanksgiving.
The Blast reported that the Transformers actor had also filed for a divorce before the holiday.
The estranged couple co-parent sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6 and Journey River, 4.
Their separation was confirmed earlier this year in May by Green in his podcast.
“I will always love [Megan]. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said, adding that they would “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”