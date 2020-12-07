close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
December 7, 2020

Indian TV star Divya Bhatnagar passes away after losing battle with Covid-19

Mon, Dec 07, 2020

Indian TV actor Divya Bhatnagar became the latest celebrity to succumb from Covid-19 at the age of 34. 

The Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai star was placed on a ventilator last week when her condition deteriorated.

"Divya passed away at 3am in the night. She had been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 and at 3 doctor declared her death. Its a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace," her friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi said.

News of her death sent shock waves throughout the industry as many took to social media to express their grief.

