Kangana Ranaut takes a trip down memory lane with unseen childhood photo

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut shared a rare childhood photo to reminisce the time, saying “As a child I don’t remember playing with children.”
Taking to Instagram, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress posted unseen picture from her school days and disclosed “As a child I don’t remember playing with children, even then my favourite thing to do was to make fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end.”
She further wrote, “hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes, unfortunately some of us are born old and I am one of those.”
In the never-before-seen snap, little Kangana can be seen adorably donning white school uniform with her iconic hair curls tied in a ponytail and topped with a hairband as she flashes her eyes at the camera.
On the work front, Kangana is busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’.