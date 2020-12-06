close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 6, 2020

Sunny Leone dazzles in athleisure look

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 06, 2020

Actress Sunny Leone does not shy away from showing herself to fans. 

From sharing snippets from her daily life to dazzling fans in glamorous looks, the stunner never fails to impress.

In a similar fashion, her most recent post on Instagram was nothing less than extraordinary.

The diva stunned in an athletic look of yellow and black.

"Black n yellow...black n yellow," the caption read, referencing Wiz Khalifa's song Black and Yellow.

Even fans couldn't help but sing praises of her.

Take a look: 



