Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio surges to 7.94%

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Sunday said that the country's national positivity ratio for coronavirus has surged to 7.94 %.

According to the latest data, as of December 5, the highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur with 22.00%, followed by Karachi with 17.39% and Peshawar with 16.02%.

As reported by Geo News, the positivity ratio in AJK stood at 10.83% as of December 5, in Balochistan at 11.62%, GB 2.68%, Islamabad 6.16%, KP 11.29%, Punjab 4.42%, and Sindh 11.47%.

The NCOC data showed that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country reached to 53,126 on December 6. About 41,645 tests were carried out on December 5. As for deaths, 58 people lost their lives because of the virus during the last 24 hours.

So far, 355,012 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

Per the report, 8,361 people from across the country have so far died of COVID-19. In Sindh, 3,011 died of the disease, 3,162 in Punjab, 1,404 in KP, 340 people in ICT, 169 in Balochistan, 98 in GB: 98, and 177 in AJK.

Province-wise COVID-19 positivity ratio



Punjab

Lahore - 5.47%

Rawalpindi - 11.26%

Faisalabad - 3.98%

Multan - 1.82%

Gujranwala - 1.57%

Sindh



Karachi - 17.39%

Hyderabad - 10.36%

KP



Peshawar - 16.02%

Swat - 4.64%

Abbottabad - 1.59%

Balochistan



Quetta - 6.19%

Islamabad



ICT - 6.16%

AJK



Mirpur - 22.00%

Muzaffarabad - 6.76%

GB



Gilgit - 6.67%