Brian Austin Green credits Megan Fox for helping him with 'self-worth'

Despite their rocky relationship, Brian Austin Green is crediting Megan Fox for helping him with self-worth

Brian Austin Green's ties severed with estranged wife, Megan Fox, after she decided to file for divorce and date Machine Gun Kelly.

Despite their rocky relationship, Green is crediting his former wife for helping him with self-worth.

During an interview on the Ever After with Jaleel White podcast, Green revealed, "I don't get my sense of self-worth from work. I don't get it from being on set. I don't get it from those people," he said as per Us Weekly. "I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids."



"When I'm lying in a hospital bed and they're around me, that's what's gonna mean something to me," the actor explained. "Not the jobs I've done or who I worked with. That's not going to matter."

He continued, "That lives forever on film, but that's just one aspect [of my life]. That's not me. That's what I did. That was my job."

"My wife and I, we got really good at man-to-man," he said about the way Fox has raised their kids. "Then you have three and all of a sudden you have to play zone. 'OK, I'll cover [this] half of the room, you cover that half. Then if a kid steps in our zone, then we've got it covered.'"

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox share three kids; Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8.