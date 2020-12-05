Gigi Hadid's mom babysits her newborn daughter as supermodel returns to work

Mama Hadid shared an endearing photo of herself holding Gigi Hadid's baby

Gigi Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid, is doing her best to facilitate the supermodel as she gears up to make a comeback on the ramp.

Taking to Instagram Stories, mama Hadid shared an endearing photo of herself holding Gigi's baby.

"We spent the day while Mamma was away," Yolanda captioned the photo, featuring the pair snuggling each other.

Yolanda can be seen wearing a black puffer, while the baby sported a white hat with a pink pom-pom.

Earlier on Friday, Gigi revealed she has returned to work two months after welcoming daughter, with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Alongside a video of herself sitting on a black leather sofa, the supermodel wrote, "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."

"BACK IN THE OFFICE," she added in the caption.