PCB's Chairman Ehsan Mani speaks during a press conference. — AFP/Files

LAHORE: Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand could be in jeopardy as cricket officials have sought feedback from players and a decision will be taken in light of their response, Geo News reported on Friday citing sources.



PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has reportedly asked for feedback from head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam about continuing the tour, according to sources.

Misbah and Azam will discuss the issue with the players and team management before reporting back to the PCB chairman. Mani will then consult with other board members over the matter, the sources said.

"The future of the New Zealand tour will be decided in light of the feedback and consultation," the source was quoted as saying.

“In case the players feel comfortable, the tour will move forward.”

The development comes after PCB CEO Wasim Khan expressed disappointment over New Zealand health authorities' refusal to let the healthy members of Pakistan team train despite 10 days of isolation.

Wasim did, however, say that it was not the New Zealand Cricket Board, but their government’s decision to call off the practices.

The PCB CEO said he also spoke to his New Zealand counterparts and discussed issues and possible challenges the Pakistani squad may face following the decision.

Khan further confirmed to Geo News that he spoke to the head coach and captain in New Zealand after the development.

“I’ve spoken to Misbah and Babar and both are in good spirits and looking forward to finishing the last four days and getting ready for the T20Is,” the PCB official said.