close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 2, 2020

Nick Jonas reminisces about the day he wed Priyanka Chopra on second anniversary

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 02, 2020
Nick and Priyanka got married in two ceremonies; Hindu and Christian, in Udaipur, India

Nick Jonas paid a romantic ode to his lovely wife, Priyanka Chopra, on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

The Jonas Brothers singer took to Instagram to upload a heartfelt post, alongside never-before-seen pictures of his and Pee Cee's fairytale nuptials.

" Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding," Nick wrote in his post.

"I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful," he added.

Nick and Priyanka got married in two ceremonies; Hindu and Christian, in Udaipur, India back in December 2018.

Earlier on Wednesday, while celebrating their second anniversary, Pee Cee showered Nick with immense love.

"2 years down... forever to go," she wrote via an Instagram post.



Latest News

More From Entertainment