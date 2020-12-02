close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 2, 2020

Who is Sonam Kapoor missing dearly?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 02, 2020

B-Town diva Sonam Kapoor  loves to get candid with her fans on social media. 

In her most recent post on Instagram, she shared exactly how she  felt as the snap featured her sister Rhea Kapoor and her father, legendary actor Anil Kapoor.

"Majorly missing them," the caption read. 

The Khoobsoorat star expressed similar sentiments during Diwali  when she was forced to celebrate without her family and friends this year. 

Take a look: 



Latest News

More From Bollywood