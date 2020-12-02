Who is Sonam Kapoor missing dearly?

B-Town diva Sonam Kapoor loves to get candid with her fans on social media.

In her most recent post on Instagram, she shared exactly how she felt as the snap featured her sister Rhea Kapoor and her father, legendary actor Anil Kapoor.

"Majorly missing them," the caption read.

The Khoobsoorat star expressed similar sentiments during Diwali when she was forced to celebrate without her family and friends this year.

Take a look:







