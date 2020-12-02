Queen Elizabeth required all royal children ‘bow’ before her: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had strict protocols in place within the palace and royal children were no exception. They reportedly had to ‘bow’ to the Queen each time they met her presence.

This tightly kept royal rule was has been unveiled by a former butler, Paul Burrell, who served the royal household for a number of years.

Only recently did he come forward to TV star Vicky Pattison, on The Secret To podcast regarding some of the Queen’s more 'demanding' requirements.

He shocked royal fans when he admitted that the monarchy "Don't publicly show their affection, they don't know how to do it.”

He explained, "That famous line when Charles is asked 'are you in love, Sir?' and he says 'whatever love is'. He didn't know what the question was because he didn't have that link with his mother because she's Queen first.”

“This is a family where the children come into the room and they have to bow to their mother first before they kiss her hand and then they kiss her cheek. It's a very strange world. They're born into an institution first where they have duties because they're priviledged.”