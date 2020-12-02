Video: Lawyers fire several aerial shots in Lahore, police file case

Lahore Police have registered an FIR against lawyers for aerial firing shortly after the Punjab Bar elections in Lahore were concluded, Geo News reported on Tuesday.



The incident, where several rounds of ammunition were fired into the air, took place on Saturday near the high court in Mozang Lahore, which is one of the busiest areas of ​​the city.

The entire area was shaken by the dangerous celebratory aerial firing which prompted police to register a case against the lawyers. However, despite four days since the incident, no lawyer has been arrested.

The lawyers were celebrating after their victory in the Punjab Bar elections. The shooters included men and women lawyers.

Police filed the case against unknown lawyers after videos of the aerial firing went viral on social media. The case was registered in Civil Lines Police Station on the complaint of ASI Javed Iqbal.

According to the FIR, the firing took place outside the camp office of advocate Zamir Jhedo, from where shell casings were also found.

Police said they are trying to identify the shooters with the help of videos.