Oscar nominee Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Elliot Page reveals he has been 'endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community'

American actor Elliot Page came out as transgender on Tuesday.

Revealing the massive news via a Twitter post, the 33-year-old Oscar nominee wrote, "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Formerly known as Ellen from breakout film Juno, Page said he is feeling "overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey."

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community," he said.

Page continued, "To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences."



"To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands," the actor said.

