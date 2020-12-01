Schools were closed with a heavy heart, this is not a holiday: federal education minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood wants students to realise that the closure of schools doesn't mean it is a holiday.



He said the decision to close schools was was done with a heavy heart. “I request all students to use this time not as a holiday but to revise their courses, do homework,” he tweeted Tuesday morning.

Mahmood said the government had to be close down educational institutes because coronavirus infections were rising very fast. He asked students to continue with their studies “as much as possible”.



