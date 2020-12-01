close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 1, 2020

Schools were closed with a heavy heart, this is not a holiday: federal education minister

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 01, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood wants students to realise that the closure of schools doesn't mean it is a holiday.

He said the decision to close schools was was done with a heavy heart. “I request all students to use this time not as a holiday but to revise their courses, do homework,” he tweeted Tuesday morning.

Mahmood said the government had  to be close down educational institutes because coronavirus infections were rising very fast. He asked  students to continue with their studies “as much as possible”.


Latest News

More From Pakistan