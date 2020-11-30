close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
November 30, 2020

Kiara Advani sizzles in recent snap

Mon, Nov 30, 2020

Bollywood star Kiara Advani turns heads wherever she goes and does not fail to impress at any chance.

She turned the heat up in her most recent Instagram post.

The post featured her in blue hues as she sported what appears to be a pilot's outfit.

Judging by her recent engagements, it seems to be a snap from her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani.

"My kinda Monday Blues," the caption read.

Take a look:



