close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 30, 2020

Ananya Pandey wins hearts in eye-catching sporty attire

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 30, 2020

B-Town diva Ananya Pandey dazzles in anything and everything and leaves fans stunned with her killer looks.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Student of the Year 2 star can be seen opting for a sporty look for a brand campaign.

She stuns in the mint two-piece set which is complimented with a pair of white sneakers embellished with colourful accents.

The comment section was set ablaze as she was lavished with praises.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Bollywood