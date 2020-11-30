Ananya Pandey wins hearts in eye-catching sporty attire

B-Town diva Ananya Pandey dazzles in anything and everything and leaves fans stunned with her killer looks.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Student of the Year 2 star can be seen opting for a sporty look for a brand campaign.

She stuns in the mint two-piece set which is complimented with a pair of white sneakers embellished with colourful accents.

The comment section was set ablaze as she was lavished with praises.

Take a look:







