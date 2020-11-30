MDCAT 2020 results to be out in 10 days: PMC

KARACHI: Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) results will be announced in 10 days, a top official of Pakistan Medical Commission told Geo.tv on Sunday.

Sunday's test was taken by more than 125,000 students. PMC vice-president Barrister Ali Raza said a total of 138 students had informed the commission about being infected with the coronavirus.

Raza dismissed reports of mismanagement at the examination centres, saying that he visited several venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi while other council members reviewed arrangements at different centres across the country and none of them heard any complaints.

"I asked the students about COVID-19 SOPs implementation and syllabus and they said they were satisfied with the PMC's measures," he said. "They are hopeful of good results."

Paper leak

Responding to the paper leak in Peshawar, Raza said the PMC took prompt action. He said the paper floating on social media was fake. "Even we [PMC] did not have the paper. The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were informed and asked to apprehend the culprits."

The PMC official added that the commission is working on a centralised information system that would help them disseminate information in real-time.



