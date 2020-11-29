close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 29, 2020

Sunny Leone steals fans' hearts in latest snap

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 29, 2020

Fans are always eager to see what actress Sunny Leone is up to. 

From sharing snippets from her daily life to dazzling fans in glamorous looks, the stunner never fails to impress.

In a similar fashion, her most recent post on Instagram was nothing less than extraordinary.

The snap featured her in a jaw-dropping ensemble as she sported a semi-sheer black, floor length gown with her tresses free.

As per her caption, she dolled up for a video shoot.

Take a look:



