Sara Ali Khan excited for fans ahead of 'Coolie No 1' release

Fans are eagerly awaiting for B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan’s movie Coolie No 1 to release.

It looks like even the star can’t hold her excitement as she took to Instagram to remind her followers to watch the trailer which released over the weekend.

She shared adorable snaps of herself decked out in all white as she freely sported her luscious locks which was complimented by subtle but eye-catching makeup.

"My expression as I wait for you to watch the trailer of Coolie No 1," the caption read.

Coolie No 1 is scheduled to release on December 25.







