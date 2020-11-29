MDCAT 2020 successfully conduced nationwide today

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) logo. Photo: File.

Despite students' incessant protests to postpone the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the exam was successfully conducted nationwide today, November 29, Geo News reported.



According to the Vice-President of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Barrister Ali Raza, more than 125,000 aspiring candidates from across Pakistan registered for the MDCAT 2020 held today.

“Only 138 students informed the PMC about them being COVID-19 positive and we will take their exam on December 13,” the PMC official said.



Speaking about the arrangements for the test, Raza said he visited several testing centres in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and other council members also reviewed the arrangements at different centres across the country but did not find any complaints about the measures taken by the authorities.



"I asked students about the implementation of coronavirus [standard operating procedures] SOPs and syllabus and they were satisfied with the steps,” the PMC VP assured.

Commenting on the incident of a test paper being leaked before the exam, Ali Raza said the PMC took prompt action when it learned about the incident but found the paper to be fake after tallying it with the original test paper, adding that the law enforcement agencies will apprehend the culprits involved in the case.

The PMC official added that the commission is working on a centralised information system which would help them disseminate information to in real-time.