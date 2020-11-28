Ertugrul fans react to Ibni Arabi actor's new look

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Ozman Sirgood won hearts of millions of people for his portrayal of Ibni Arabi in Dirilis:Ertugrul.
The actor is followed by thousands of people on Instagram where he often shares his photos and videos.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor shared a throwback picture in which he is seen without a beard.
"Once upon a time there was no beard," Ozman captioned his post.
While most of his fans liked his look, others thought he looks dapper with beard.