Ertugrul fans react to Ibni Arabi actor's new look

Turkish actor Ozman Sirgood won hearts of millions of people for his portrayal of Ibni Arabi in Dirilis:Ertugrul.

The actor is followed by thousands of people on Instagram where he often shares his photos and videos.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor shared a throwback picture in which he is seen without a beard.

"Once upon a time there was no beard," Ozman captioned his post.

While most of his fans liked his look, others thought he looks dapper with beard.

