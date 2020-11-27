close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 27, 2020

Priyanka Chopra preps for her role in new starrer 'Text For You' with Celine Dion

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 27, 2020
Priyanka Chopra will be seen sharing screen space with Celine Dion in 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra is getting in the mode for her new role in upcoming starrer Text For You. 

In the movie, Pee Cee will be seen sharing screen space with Celine Dion.

Taking to Instagam Stories, the global icon shared that she has dyed her gorgeous locks brown for her part in the movie.

She captioned the post as ‘finishing touches’ along with her picture hinting at the fact that she is already geared up with her new avatar.

Text for You stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles, apart from Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Pee Cee wll next be seen in Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes.

Latest News

More From Entertainment