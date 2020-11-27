Priyanka Chopra preps for her role in new starrer 'Text For You' with Celine Dion

Priyanka Chopra will be seen sharing screen space with Celine Dion in 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra is getting in the mode for her new role in upcoming starrer Text For You.

In the movie, Pee Cee will be seen sharing screen space with Celine Dion.

Taking to Instagam Stories, the global icon shared that she has dyed her gorgeous locks brown for her part in the movie.

She captioned the post as ‘finishing touches’ along with her picture hinting at the fact that she is already geared up with her new avatar.

Text for You stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles, apart from Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Pee Cee wll next be seen in Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes.