close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2020

Princess Diana's 'never-before-seen' pictures break the internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 26, 2020

Princess Diana's friend Giancarlo Giammetti has shared  a couple of  pictures with the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to UK's Daily Express, Giancarlo is the co-founder of Italian fashion house Valentino. 

One of the pictures shows Diana being greeted by Giammetti and Valentino Garavani at an event.

The photos shared by Diana's close friend on Instagram has been called "never-before-seen" pictures of  the Princess  by Daily Express in an article published on Thursday. 

Check out the pictures below:





Latest News

More From Entertainment