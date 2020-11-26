KCR project: SC issues contempt notice to Sindh CM

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a contempt notice to the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah after he failed to implement some orders related to the Karachi Circular Railway.

As reported by Geo News, the court heard a case pertaining to the KCR where it was revealed that the revival work of the project should have been completed within a period of two months but it has not even started yet.

To that end, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, who was hearing the case, asked the director-general of Frontier Works Organisation (FWD) for an explanation.

In response, FWD's director-general told the court that his organisation had submitted a design plan to the Sindh government a while ago but it is still pending approval.

The bench issued contempt notice to the provincial chief minister and show-cause notice to secretary railways, giving them two weeks to submit a reply. The hearing has been adjourned till December 2.

According to the report, in February this year, a three-member bench headed by the CJP had directed Pakistan Railways and Sindh government to remove all encroachments from the lands meant for the long-delayed circular railway system in the metropolis within six months.