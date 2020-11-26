Chrissy Teigen comes to Meghan Markle's rescue after troll slams her essay on miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen stands up for Meghan Markle after troll slams her miscarriage note

Meghan Markle sent shockwaves across the world after revealing she lost her second baby in a tragic miscarriage on Wednesday.

However, some vile people took this too as an opportunity to bash the Duchess over her unbearable loss.

This caught the attention of Chrissy Teigen who stood up for Meghan, calling out the troll for their brash remark.

"Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan's decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?" the user wrote about Markle's article that published earlier today. "What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?"

Responding to the comment, Teigen wrote, "Award for today's absolute piece of [expletive] goes to Marco Giannangeli," she wrote. "Congratulations, piece of [expletive]."

She then deleted the post and said, "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol."

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, also suffered a miscarriage in September.

Their lost 20-week-old son Jack after running into complications amid high-risk pregnancy.