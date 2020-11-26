close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2020

Chrissy Teigen comes to Meghan Markle's rescue after troll slams her essay on miscarriage

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 26, 2020
Chrissy Teigen stands up for Meghan Markle after troll slams her miscarriage note

Meghan Markle sent shockwaves across the world after revealing she lost her second baby in a tragic miscarriage on Wednesday. 

However, some vile people took this too as an opportunity to bash the Duchess over her unbearable loss. 

This caught the attention of Chrissy Teigen who stood up for Meghan, calling out the troll for their brash remark. 

"Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan's decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?" the user wrote about Markle's article that published earlier today. "What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?"

Responding to the comment, Teigen wrote, "Award for today's absolute piece of [expletive] goes to Marco Giannangeli," she wrote. "Congratulations, piece of [expletive]."

She then deleted the post and said, "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol."

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, also suffered a miscarriage in September. 

Their lost 20-week-old son Jack after running into complications amid high-risk pregnancy.

Latest News

More From Entertainment