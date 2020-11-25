Indian UP's new legislation prohibits marriage for religious conversion

A file photo of an Indian bridal couple participating in Hindu rituals during a mass marriage at the in Ahmedabad, India. — AFP/Files

India's ruling BJP passed a legislation in the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday against 'love jihad' — that means the marriage for religious conversion is unlawful.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh, who is also the government's spokesperson, said that the new legislation has been approved under which the marriage for the religious conversion is unlawful and it will be prohibited.

It means anyone who uses marriage to force someone to change religion will face a prison term of up to 10 years.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to bring in such a law and comes after a campaign by hardline Hindu groups against some interfaith marriages.

It gave the marriage for religious conversion a name of "love jihad" as these marriages supposedly involve Muslim men luring Hindu women away from their religion before wedding them.

Critics said the new legislation approved by the cabinet of Uttar Pradesh state, run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was aimed at further alienating India's 170 million Muslims by making them appear as aggressors plotting to weaken Hindu women.

Modi and the BJP have been accused of having an anti-Muslim agenda.

The legislation says anybody involved in the conversion of religion will be imprisoned for three to ten years and also will be charged a fine of Rs 15,000 to Rs50,000.

Under the new decree, a man and woman belonging to different religions will have to give two months' notice to the district magistrate before they get married. The couple will only then be allowed to tie the knot on the provision there are no objections.

بھارتی ریاست اترپردیش میں شادی کے نام پر مذہب کی تبدیلی غیر قانونی قرار

لکھنؤ: ریاست اترپردیش کی حکومت نے ’لو جہاد‘ کے خلاف قانون بنالیا جس کے تحت شادی کےنام پر مذہب کی تبدیلی کو غیر قانونی قرار دیا گیا ہے۔

ریاستی حکومت کے ترجمان سدھارتھ ناتھ سنگھ کے مطابق کابینہ نے گزشتہ روز شادی کے لیے غیر قانونی مذہب تبدیلی، مخالف قانون کے التزام کی منظوری دے دی گئی جس کے تحت شادی کے نام پر مذہب تبدیلی کو غیر قانونی قرار دیا گیا ہے۔

منظور کیے گئے قانون کے مطابق اجتماعی طور پر مذہب تبدیل کرنے کے لیے 3 سے 10 سال کی سزا مقرر کی گئی ہے جب کہ 15 سے 50 ہزار تک کا جرمانہ ادا کرنا ہوگا۔

تجاویز میں کہا گیا ہے کہ کسی بھی مذہبی رہنما کو مذہب کی تبدیلی سے قبل ڈی ایم سے اجازت درکار ہوگی اور قانون کے تحت جو مذہب تبدیلی کرے گا اسے بھی ضلع افسر سے اجازت لینی ہوگی جب کہ اگر کوئی اجتماعی طور پر مذہب تبدیلی کراتا ہے تو اسے 10 سال کی سزا اور 50 ہزار روپئے کا جرمانہ دینا ہوگا۔

خیال رہے کہ لو جہاد کے حوالے سے ہندو تنظیموں کی جانب سے مسلم لڑکوں پر الزام عائد کیا جاتا ہے کہ مسلمان لڑکے ایک بین الاقوامی سازش کے تحت ہندو لڑکیوں کو اپنی محبت کے دام میں پھنسا کر ان کا مذہب تبدیل کراتے ہیں اور پھر اُن سے شادی کرلیتے ہیں جب کہ ان شادیوں کو ہندو تنظیموں کی جانب سے لو جہاد کا نام دیا جاتا ہے۔

واضح رہے کہ چند روز قبل ہی اتر پردیش کےوزیر اعلیٰ یوگی آدتیہ ناتھ کی جانب سے مبینہ ’لو جہاد’ کے خلاف قانون سازی کا اعلان کیا گیا تھا۔