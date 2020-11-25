Billie Eilish wows fans with her incredible performance at ARIA Awards 2020

American singer Billie Eilish stole the show as she performed her hit track 'Therefore I am' for her Australian fans at the ARIA Awards 2020.

The singer won hearts with her energy-filled performance at the show that made the audience dance with the 'Ocean Eyes' hitmaker.



Billie Eilish, who has amassed a global fanbase, emerged as the seasoned performer to enthrall the music lovers on Wednesday.



The 18-year-old music sensation, who was Performing from Los Angeles, took to stage to entertain the audiences with her hit single song, 'Therefore I am'.

The single version of the song was released through Darkroom and Interscope Records on November 12, and it picked up four nominations for the Grammy Awards 2021.

The five-time Grammy winner also shared some words with the fans, saying: 'Hi Australia, it's Billie.

The superstar added: 'I wanted to say I love you guys so much. I can't wait to see you and your beautiful country.'

During the powerful performance, Billie Eilish also flaunted her glam in a yellow and black striped top which complemented her neon green locks.