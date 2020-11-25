Billie Eilish wows fans with her incredible performance at ARIA Awards 2020

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American singer Billie Eilish stole the show as she performed her hit track 'Therefore I am' for her Australian fans at the ARIA Awards 2020.
The singer won hearts with her energy-filled performance at the show that made the audience dance with the 'Ocean Eyes' hitmaker.
Billie Eilish, who has amassed a global fanbase, emerged as the seasoned performer to enthrall the music lovers on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old music sensation, who was Performing from Los Angeles, took to stage to entertain the audiences with her hit single song, 'Therefore I am'.
The single version of the song was released through Darkroom and Interscope Records on November 12, and it picked up four nominations for the Grammy Awards 2021.
The five-time Grammy winner also shared some words with the fans, saying: 'Hi Australia, it's Billie.
The superstar added: 'I wanted to say I love you guys so much. I can't wait to see you and your beautiful country.'
During the powerful performance, Billie Eilish also flaunted her glam in a yellow and black striped top which complemented her neon green locks.