Wed Nov 25, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 25, 2020

Nora Fatehi celebrates reaching 20 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 25, 2020

B-Town's dance diva Nora Fatehi became the latest celebrity to reach 20 million followers on Instagram.

The milestone called for a celebration and the dancer made sure to do it in style.

In her latest post on the social media site, the stunner celebrated in the desert.

She can be seen holding balloons indicating the number of followers while being surrounded by the vastness of the desert.



