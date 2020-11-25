Punjab suspends MBBS, BDS exams amid coronavirus fears

— The News/Files

The Punjab government has closed all medical, dental colleges and postponed the MBBS and BDS exams in accordance with the National Command and Operations Centre's instructions.



The development came two days after federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood announced the closure of educational institutions and a day after planning minister Asad Umar said that the National Coordination Committee had approved the decision.

"All the public and private medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools/colleges, paramedical/allied health sciences schools/colleges shall remain closed with effect from 26 November, 2020 till 24 December, 2020," a notification said Wednesday.

The notification also informed students that they should continue studies via online classes. "The trainee nurses of 3 and 4 year BSN and Post RN shall continue to perform their clinical duties."



The notification said that teaching faculty, doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other hospital staff shall remain on duty to provide medical cover to patients.

"All the examinations of public and private MBBS [and] BDS students, nursing students, paramedical /allied health sciences students, being held currently or scheduled to be held, within Punjab are postponed with immediate effect till after 24 December, 2020," it said.

The notification also said that all activities related to sports, culture and other events that were underway or scheduled to be held in these educational institutions have been cancelled with immediate effect till further orders.

Meanwhile, it also said that the hostels of these respective institutions will be occupied only at 1/3 capacity from 26 November, 2020 till 24 December, 2020.

