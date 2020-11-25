BTS leaves fans gushing over their first ever Grammy Award nomination

BTS’s ARMY has made history with their outraged protests towards the Grammy nomination committe, all for previously snubbing BTS in the 2020 Grammys.



As a result, the boys were nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Dynamite.

No sooner than the report was announced did fans begin flocking over to Twitter and started showcasing their pride over the boy’s success.

While some were at a loss for words, others began reminding fans of 2019 and how the boys were standing on the Grammy stage, earger to present the best R&B category award.

