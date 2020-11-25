Princess Diana ‘almost fled’ from her wedding with Prince Charles

Princess Diana’s life as a royal was filled with setbacks from the get-go.

And while the late royal was greeted with coldness in the fold, she had contemplated calling off her wedding with Prince Charles, despite all eyes, across the globe, set on the event.

Royal expert Elena Mora said, per Express, "Everyone knows that Diana wanted to flee, two days before the wedding she wants to escape.”

"And her sisters told her, 'darling, there your face is on all the cups and towels of the kingdom. It's a little too late',” she went on to say.

"But Charles also wanted to escape. Two days before the wedding, he showed his friends this letter in which his father in fact ordered him, for the honour of the girl and for the protection of the family, to marry her,” Mora continued.

"And he used it as an alibi to say, ‘I was forced.’ This is not nice, he was already a prince, a 30-year-old gentleman. He wasn't supposed to agree to the marriage,” she went on to say.