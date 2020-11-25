Watch: Dua Lipa breaks down in tears over multiple Grammy nominations

Dua Lipa took to social media to share the exact moment when she was informed about her six Grammy nominations in 2020.

The post in question features a video where the singer can be seen sitting on the edge of her couch with her phone in hand, screaming “You’re [expletive] joking me.”

The singer couldn’t even believe the news herself, to the point where she could be heard repeating the phrase, “you’re joking” over and over again.

The moment of realization came for fans after she turned towards the people filming her and exclaimed, “Omg six nominations.”

While the video was filled with only an adorable emotional breakdown, the star gushed over her fans support in an Instagram comment that read, “WHAT IS THIS LIFE!!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! 6!!!!! MY HEART IS RACING AND IM IN TOTAL SHOCK! IM BEAMING AND FIZZING!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE LOVE AND THE SUPPORT! I HAVE TO LIE DOWN FOR A SEC 2 TAKE THIS ALL IN!!!!”