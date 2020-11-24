close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 24, 2020

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan bond over pottery making

There is no doubt that B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor is a superwoman.

She serves major fashion looks, is a laudable   and is also a devoted mother.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the megastar, who is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan, could be seen engaging in making pottery with her adorable three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

The mom could be seen smiling ear-to-ear while her excited son has his hands covered in clay.

Take a look:



