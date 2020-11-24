Indian TV actor Ashiesh Roy succumbs to kidney failure at age 55

Indian TV actor Ashiesh Roy on Monday passed away from kidney failure causing a wave of shock to the industry.

The 55-year-old was suffering from kidney issues over the past few years.

Roy, in May, was undergoing dialysis and requested for financial assistance from his followers on social media when he was admitted in the intensive care unit, as he had spent his life savings for his treatment and could not find work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor, known for his role in Rishta Sajhedari Ka, had collapsed after he was struggling to breathe.

"His staff, who was with him, offered him tea but he refused and started breathing heavily. Then suddenly he collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and was undergoing regular dialysis too," actor Sooraj Thapar said.