Schools will remain open in Balochistan till Dec 15, say pvt schools association

A school staff member check the temperature of students as they enter the educational institute amid coronavirus. — AFP/Files

QUETTA: The Private Schools Association will not accept the government's decision to close schools, the organisation's chaiperson Dawood Shah said on Monday.

Kakar's comments came hours after the federal government, during a meeting of the country's education ministers, decided to close educational institutions from November 26 as coronavirus cases rise.

The association's chairman said that all the schools in Balochistan would remain open till December 15.



"The government has gone against its promises before," he said.

Kakar noted that the private schools were facing severe financial problems due to the government's measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference after the meeting, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had said that all schools across the country will remain closed until January 10, 2021.

"All ministers have mutually decided that to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres closed. However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24 after which winter break will start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021," Shafqat Mahmood said.



The decision has been made during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) convened to discuss school closures.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that children's health and safety is the top-most priority of the government, adding that examinations scheduled to take place in December will be postponed, with the exception of a few professional exams.