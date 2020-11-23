Kriti Sanon extends support to domestic violence victims, urges for change

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In light of the increasing cases of domestic violence amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian actress Kriti Sanon extended her support to the victims and urged for change.
In a video message on Instagram, the diva urged victims of domestic abuse to muster the courage to come forward against their abusers as well as encouraging others whom may know a victim.
"While we have been in the midst of this pandemic, the rate of harassment and gender-based violence has been increasing and is worrisome," she said.
"There are two obstacles. First there is a lack of awareness and second under reporting of cases."
"It is extremely important for us to eliminate this issue."