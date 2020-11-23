close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

Saudi Arabia breaks silence on alleged meeting between Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince

World

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: File

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to have a meeting with the Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman  (MBS), Israeli media has reported.

According to an article by  Geo News, an airplane that was previously used by Netanyahu flew to the Saudi Arabian city of Neom on Sunday as shown by the jet's flight-tracking information. 

Citing BBC news, the report said that an Israeli minister told local media about the development but the news has not been verified. 

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia's Foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan said that no such developments have taken place and the news is false.

He said that  MBS only had a meeting with US   Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday. 

“Saudi Arabian government only had a meeting with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. No Israeli official was present during the meeting,”  the Saudi  FM said, per the article.

Latest News

More From World