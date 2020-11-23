Saudi Arabia breaks silence on alleged meeting between Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: File

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to have a meeting with the Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), Israeli media has reported.

According to an article by Geo News, an airplane that was previously used by Netanyahu flew to the Saudi Arabian city of Neom on Sunday as shown by the jet's flight-tracking information.

Citing BBC news, the report said that an Israeli minister told local media about the development but the news has not been verified.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia's Foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan said that no such developments have taken place and the news is false.

He said that MBS only had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday.

“Saudi Arabian government only had a meeting with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. No Israeli official was present during the meeting,” the Saudi FM said, per the article.

