Alia Bhatt makes 'the world her playground' in video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actress Alia Bhatt always looks on-point and appears to be very sophisticated on the outside but she actually has an adorable child-like side to her.
The Sadak 2 star shared a video on Instagram where she along with a little boy and girl were seen running in a forest-like place, with no care whatsoever.
It was apparent that Alia was having the time of her life as she smiled joyously and twirled her baby blue dress.
"Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground," the caption read.
Take a look: