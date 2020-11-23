Pakistan, Belgium discuss impact of COVID-19, decide to expand bilateral trade soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belgium discussed the impact of COVID-19 in an inaugural round of political consultations between representatives of both countries on Monday.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri tweeted the two countries would soon expand bilateral trade and investment ties, it was decided in the meeting.



The meeting was virtual.



In a series of tweets, he shared what was discussed.

The regional situation, multilateral issues and COVID-19 were among some of the topics of discussion.



Pakistan expressed its appreciation of Belgium’s support for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative on debt relief for developing countries.

Belgium Bilateral Affairs Director General Anick Van Calster said a broad exchange of views took place about bilateral and EU-Pakistan relations and regional issues along with the impact of coronavirus.



