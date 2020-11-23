close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

Expecting mother Anushka Sharma stuns in most recent snap

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020

Indian actress Anushka Sharma is keeping her fans updated about her journey through pregnancy  and is clearly enjoying  her time. 

In her most recent post on Instagram, the diva shared an adorable snap of herself which featured her little baby bump as well.

The starlet is expecting her first child, in January, with cricket star Virat Kohli.

She had also shared her Diwali celebrations as the soon-to-be mother "got all dressed up to sit at home and eat".

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Bollywood