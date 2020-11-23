close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

At least 11 Pakistanis injured as India opens unprovoked fire at wedding near border: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020
A soldier patrols near the Line of Control (LoC). Photo/Files

RAWALPINDI: At least 11 Pakistani civilians were injured as India opened unprovoked fire, using rockets and heavy mortars, at a wedding taking place near the Line of Control, the Pakistan Army's media wing said Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the injured civilians included "6 women and 4 children".

"Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars," the ISPR said.

"Deliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003", it added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan