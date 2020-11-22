close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 22, 2020

Sara Ali Khan wins fans' heart with her latest snap

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 22, 2020

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan always keeps her fans on edge with her exciting posts on Instagram.

She keeps her followers updated on every aspect on her life and her latest post is no different.

In a snap from a recent photoshoot, the Kedarnath actress looked stunning with her hair tied back loosely as she sported a black outfit.

While her makeup was subtle, her eyes did the talking as the diva opted for a smoked eyeliner look with fluttery lashes.

Even Pakistani actress Saba Qamar commented, "pretty" with a heart, on the post.

Take a look:



