Lanka Premier League set to begin in four days at Hambantota

COLOMBO: The Lanka Premier League (LPL), the biggest tournament of Sri Lanka, is going to be launched on November 26.

As only four days are left to the tournament, all cricketers of the Sri Lankan team have gathered in Hambantota for playing the LPL matches after their ten-day camp concluded.

Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Kumara have joined their teams for the LPL.

Additionally, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews also joined their teams.



The LPL 2020 will start from November 26 and the final will be played on December 16.



In all, 23 matches will be played between five teams in the tournament, organised by the Sri Lanka Cricket at Hambantota.



