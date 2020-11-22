close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
November 22, 2020

Lanka Premier League set to begin in four days at Hambantota

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 22, 2020

COLOMBO: The Lanka Premier League (LPL), the biggest  tournament of Sri Lanka, is going to be launched on November 26.

As only four days are left to the tournament, all  cricketers of the Sri Lankan team have  gathered in Hambantota for playing the LPL matches after their ten-day  camp concluded.

Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Kumara have joined their teams for the LPL.

Additionally, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews also joined their teams.

The LPL 2020 will start from November 26 and the final will be played on December 16.

In all,  23 matches will be played between  five teams  in the tournament, organised by the Sri Lanka Cricket at Hambantota.


