close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 22, 2020

Alia Bhatt shares adorable snap with her furry 'muse'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 22, 2020

Indian actress Alia Bhatt shared her "muse" in an adorable post on Instagram.

The Raazi star on Sunday shared a snap of her gorgeous white Persian cat named Edward.

The picture showcases the diva at home on her couch as she holds Edward in her lap.

Even the cat looks intently at the actress, almost as though they are in deep conversation.

“My muse,” Alia captioned her post as she received praise by her followers.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Bollywood