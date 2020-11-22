Kriti Sanon pens a poem leaving fans in awe

While Indian actress Kriti Sanon dazzles on screen, her talent with poetry is simply mesmerising.

In a post on Instagram, the diva shared a dreamy photo along side a poetic piece, which received praise from her fans.



"Hug me like the wind does

Healing my heart,

Calming my soul,

While it wraps every inch of me.

Caressing my hair,

It gives me goosebumps,

As it whispers something

That takes my breath away," she wrote.