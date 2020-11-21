Micro lockdowns imposed in four Karachi districts after coronavirus cases rise

— The News/Haseem uz Zaman/Files

Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in Karachi, authorities imposed micro lockdowns in four districts of the metropolis on Saturday, to stem a further spread of the pandemic.



The deputy commissioners, on the recommendation of district health officers, ordered that micro smart lockdowns are to be enforced in the streets/localities of the specified areas in these sub-divisions until active cases come down to zero.

The restrictions will come into force from 12am today till December 5, 7pm.

Karachi has reported 859 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, with district South registering the most cases — 247.

Meanwhile, 233 cases were recorded in the district east, 133 West, 109 Korangi, 105 Central, and 32 Malir, the chief minister said.

According to the notifications, two areas of district West have been placed under lockdown, while a similar restriction will be imposed in Gadap Town.

Moreover, a lockdown has been imposed in the district South's upscale areas including Khayaban Moon, Khayaban Badar, Bath Island and Khayaban Ittehad.

District South

District West



District Korangi

District Central

The development comes Pakistan recorded 42 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours — the highest since mid-July. This brought the country's death toll to 7,603.

The country also reported the highest single-day tally in four months as 2,843 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 371,508.

So far 328,931 patients have recovered from the virus while the number of active cases stands at 34,974.

Over 17,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country in the past week while more than 490 lives lost.