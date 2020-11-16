close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
November 16, 2020

Sara Ali Khan wishes fans 'a happy Bhai Dooj' as she celebrates with brother

Mon, Nov 16, 2020

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan wished her followers "a happy Bhai Dooj" as she marked the festivities with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In a post on Instagram, the star shared photos of her with her sibling.

The duo looked spectacular, dressed in ethnic attire as fans showered them with compliments.

"Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj. Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can’t wait to bully you again," the caption read.

Bhai Dooj celebrates the love between brother and sister. 



